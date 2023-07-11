County Championship: James Rew hits 221 as Somerset pile up 500 in opposition to Hampshire

Somerset batter James Rew has made five centuries this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 500: Rew 221; Abbott 4-56 Hampshire 58-2: Middleton 24; Aldridge 1-17 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (4 pts) by 442 runs Match scorecard

James Rew confirmed his emergence as one of the brightest batting prospects in the County Championship by becoming Somerset’s youngest first-class double centurion on the second day of the match with Hampshire at Taunton.

At the age of just 19 years and 181 days, Rew extended his overnight score of 77 to 221 before being last man out in his side’s first innings total of 500, having walked to the crease on day one with the scoreboard reading 41-4.

The young left-hander’s memorable knock occupied seven hours and 42 minutes, 310 balls, and featured 23 fours and four sixes. His previous four Championship centuries this summer had already established him as the leading run-maker in the competition.

