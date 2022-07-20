County Championship: James Vince hits 95 as Hampshire take command in opposition to Gloucestershire

Hampshire captain James Vince fell five runs short of his 28th career first-class hundred

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day two) Hampshire 457: Organ 118, Vince 95, Barker 50, Holland 48; Higgins 2-72 Gloucestershire 43-2: O Price 17* Gloucestershire 1 pt, Hampshire 4 pts Match scorecard

James Vince lit up the Cheltenham Festival with a beautifully-crafted knock of 95 to put Hampshire in the ascendancy against Gloucestershire at the halfway stage of a weather-affected Division One match at the College Ground.

If searing heat caused play to be restricted to 72 overs on day one, day two was beset by interruptions for rain and bad light, a total of 29 overs being lost in all.

Yet Hampshire’s captain took it all in his measured stride, holding sway for more than four hours in an innings that spanned 162 balls and was adorned with 12 fours and a six as Hampshire posted 457 in their first innings.

Felix Organ went to three figures, registering a career-best total…