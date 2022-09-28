County Championship: James Vince & Keith Barker maintain up Bears escape bid

Keith Barker hit his 30th first-class half-century – nine of which have now come at Edgbaston

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104, Sibley 54, Hain 44; Holland 3-85 & 62-2: Sibley 29* Hampshire 311: Vince 98, Barker 76; Norwell 4-38, Brookes 3-102 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (4 pts) by 23 runs with eight wickets standing Match scorecard

Warwickshire old boy Keith Barker harmed the Bears’ hopes of miraculously evading the Division One drop as he and Hampshire skipper James Vince both hit half-centuries at Edgbaston.

Having been 92-5, still 180 behind, Hampshire rallied to reach 311 – a slender first-innings lead of 39.

But the hosts closed on 62-2 to give themselves a chance of staying up.

Thanks to Yorkshire’s 18-run defeat by Gloucestershire, the Bears can avoid relegation if they beat Hampshire.

But they are only 23 ahead, and have to hope they can set an attractive enough victory target on Thursday’s final day to persuade…