County Championship: James Vince places Hampshire on prime at Northampton

James Vince’s century was his 28th in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two) Hampshire 482-8 dec: Vince 186, Gubbins 125, Brown 55 Northamptonshire 95-5: Abbas 2-25, Fuller 2-28 Northants 1pt, Hampshire 3pts Match scorecard

James Vince’s classy knock of 186 guided Hampshire into a commanding position against Northamptonshire on a stop-start second day of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

The Hampshire captain spent almost six-and-a-half hours at the crease, sharing a century stand with Ben Brown for the sixth wicket and underpinning his side’s total of 482-8 declared.

Vince’s seamers immediately capitalised on that advantage as Mohammad Abbas claimed the wicket of Ricardo Vasconcelos with the first ball of Northamptonshire’s reply.

A spell of three wickets in five deliveries – one for Kyle Abbott and two for James Fuller – left the hosts deep in trouble, with Abbas picking up another as they clambered to 95-5 at stumps.