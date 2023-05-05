County Championship: Jamie Porter helps Essex acquire higher hand in opposition to Surrey

Jamie Porter has now taken 18 Championship wickets so far this season for Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 314: Westley 62, Critchley 60, A Cook 51; Atkinson 6-68 & 15-0 Surrey 240: Sibley 48; Porter 4-51 Essex (5 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 89 runs with 10 wickets standing Match scorecard

Essex seamer Jamie Porter claimed four wickets on a rain-interrupted second day to pose the first serious questions about Surrey’s credentials of retaining their County Championship title.

Porter took his season’s total to 18 in four Championship games after recording just 19 during the whole of the 2022 campaign.

His 4-51 from 14.5 overs enabled Essex to dismiss Surrey for 240 and gain a 74-run first-innings lead.

This was extended to 89 by Nick Browne and Sir Alastair Cook in five overs before stumps.

Only former England opener Dom Sibley showed any lengthy occupancy of the crease for the reigning champions, mixing a degree of purpose and elan as he…