County Championship: Jamie Porter rips via Middlesex as Essex take higher hand

Jamie Porter (centre) removed Middlesex’s opening three batters in his first 10 deliveries

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day two): Essex 266: Lawrence 105, Critchley 55; Roland-Jones 7-61 Middlesex 170: Higgins 70, Simpson 63; Porter 6-35 Essex (4pts) lead Middlesex (3pts) by 96 runs Scorecard

Jamie Porter wrecked Middlesex’s top order with a devastating spell to eclipse Toby Roland-Jones’ seven-wicket haul and put Essex on top in their County Championship game at Lord’s.

Porter, operating in tandem with seam partner Sam Cook, ended the day with 6-35 and looked virtually unplayable as the pair ripped out Middlesex’s first four batters – all for ducks – to reduce them to a perilous 4-4.

That burst followed Roland-Jones’ return of 7-61 to dismiss Essex for 266, the second-best figures of his long career and a performance that ushered him beyond the landmark of 500 first-class wickets.

Ryan Higgins and John Simpson oversaw a spirited recovery with their sixth-wicket stand of 127,…