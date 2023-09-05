County Championship: Jamie Porter takes six wickets to place Essex in cost in opposition to Middlesex

Jamie Porter is the leading wicket-taker in Division One of the County Championship this season, with 53 wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day two) Essex 304: Browne 59, A Cook 58; De Caires 8-106 & 104-1: A Cook 44* Middlesex 179: Higgins 44; Porter 6-34, Cook 3-43 Essex (5 pts) lead Middlesex (3 pts) by 229 runs Match scorecard

Essex bowler Jamie Porter sliced through the Middlesex batting to pass fifty first-class wickets for the sixth season in his career, the first since 2019, on day two of the County Championship match at Chelmsford.

The 30-year-old seamer, bowling with renewed vigour this summer after struggling with injuries and consequent loss of form in recent years, finished with 6-34, and 53 wickets for the campaign, as Middlesex were bowled out for 179.

That left the relegation-threatened visitors trailing by 125 runs on first innings, which was extended to 229 by close of day two with Alastair Cook’s unbeaten 44 leading Essex to 104-1.