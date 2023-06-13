County Championship: Jamie Smith hits century as Surrey begin nicely in big run chase

Jamie Smith became the first Surrey batter to pass 400 runs in the Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Kent 301 & 344: Muyeye 79, Qadri 72, Bell-Drummond 59; Clark 5-79 Surrey 145 & 263-3: Smith 114, Sibley 61*, Latham 58 Surrey (3 pts) need another 238 to beat Kent (5 pts) with seven wickets standing Match scorecard

Surrey need another 238 in what would be their highest-ever run chase after a brilliant century by Jamie Smith gave them a chance of making history in the County Championship.

The Division One leaders were 263-3 stumps and more than halfway to their target, with Dom Sibley on 61 not out and Ben Foakes unbeaten on 22, after Smith made 114 and Tom Latham 58.

Kent were all out for 344 just before lunch, a lead of exactly 500, as Jordan Clark took 5-79, but only after Hamid Qadri had hit a highly entertaining 72 and put on 117 in a crucial stand with Joey Evison.

However, having lost just two wickets in the last two…