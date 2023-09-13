County Championship: Jaydev Unadkat takes six wickets as Sussex beat Leicestershire in thriller

Jaydev Unadkat was playing in just his second match for Sussex, having taken only one wicket on his debut against Durham

LV=County Championship Division Two, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four): Sussex 262 & 344-9 dec: Clark 69, Coles 63; Scriven 4-55, Ahmed 2-91 Leicestershire 108 & 483: Ackermann 136, Amin 94, Scriven 78, Cox 58; Unadkat 6-94 Sussex (20pts) beat Leicestershire (3pts) by 15 runs Scorecard

India left-armer Jaydev Unadkat took six wickets on his home debut as Sussex revived their promotion challenge by wearing down Leicestershire’s spirited resistance to claim only their second County Championship win of the season.

Unadkat defied the discomfort of a sore ankle to take an outstanding 6-94 from 32.4 overs, including the last four wickets in 31 balls, as they bowled out the Foxes for 483 at Hove to squeeze home by 15 runs.

Sussex visit Derbyshire next week before finishing the season at home to Gloucestershire but second-placed Worcestershire, who currently have a…