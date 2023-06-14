County Championship: Joe Clarke hits career-best 229 not out as Notts draw with Warwickshire

Joe Clarke’s previous highest first-class score was 194 for Worcestershire against Derbyshire in 2016

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four) Warwickshire 571-9 dec: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87, Burgess 77*, Hasan Ali 54; Harrison 4-138 Nottinghamshire 155 & 464-6: Clarke 229*, Mullaney 48; Rushworth 3-73 Nottinghamshire (7 pts) drew with Warwickshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Joe Clarke turned his first red-ball century for 21 months into a maiden double century as Nottinghamshire denied County Championship title hopefuls Warwickshire at Trent Bridge.

Clarke batted for eight hours and 38 minutes to finish unbeaten on 229 as Notts clawed back a first-innings deficit of 416 to draw on 464-6.

The Bears move above Hampshire and Essex to go second in the Division One table with the 12 points they take from the draw but, although they have a game in hand, they have ground to make up on defending champions Surrey, whose extraordinary win over Kent at Canterbury gives them a…