County Championship: Joe Clarke offers Notts hope of avoiding loss to Warwickshire

Joe Clarke completed a first-class century for the first time since September 2021

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Warwickshire 571-9 dec: Hain 100, Davies 93, Mousley 87, Burgess 77*, Hasan Ali 54; Harrison 4-138 Nottinghamshire 155: Moores 42; Hasan Ali 3-30 & 267-4 (f-o): Clarke 119*, Hameed 39, Mullaney 37* Nottinghamshire (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (7 pts) by 149 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Joe Clarke posted his first century in first-class cricket since September 2021, but Warwickshire remain favourites to beat Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

After being bowled out for just 155 in reply to Warwickshire’s 571-9 declared, Notts followed on.

They fared better second time around, closing on 267-4 thanks largely to Clarke, but they remain 149 runs behind, with a second new ball available to the visiting attack after just two more overs in the morning.

Clarke finished unbeaten on 119 from 178 balls, having batted for almost four hours, picking…