County Championship: Joe Denly hits ton as Kent battle again to dominate Bears

England Test player Joe Denly responded to his first-innings third-ball duck with his first century in three years

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Kent 165: Cox 48; Hannon-Dalby 6-40 & 384-9 dec: Denly 141, Cox 79 Warwickshire 225: Hain 99; Saini 5-72 & 28-2 Warwickshire (4 pts) need 297 runs to beat Kent (3 pts) Match scorecard

Joe Denly hit 141, his first century in three years, as Kent manoeuvred themselves into a winning position against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The weather is likely to have the last word on day four in Birmingham – but Kent are unquestionably on top.

Denly shared an 189-run stand with Jordan Cox, which allowed Kent to declare on 384-9, setting the reigning county champions 325 to win.

But Kent then struck before the close, reducing the Bears to 28-2.

It was not until after lunch that they made a start at Edgbaston – and it was a frustrating time for the Bears bowlers.

From their overnight 198-4, Denly and Cox took 30 overs to move their total on…