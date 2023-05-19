County Championship: Joe Leach takes 5-41 to steer Worcestershire fightback in opposition to Leicestershire

Joe Leach claimed the 16th five-fer of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Leicestershire 173: Ackermann 52; Waite 3-17, Leach 3-45 & 180: Hill 49; Leach 5-41, Waite 4-21 Worcestershire 83: Pollock 30; Wright 5-32, Davey 3-26 & 26-2: Davey 2-19 Worcestershire (3 pts) need 245 runs to beat Leicestershire (3 pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire picked up two early wickets after setting Worcestershire a challenging 271 to win on a still bowler-friendly pitch on day two at New Road.

Somerset loan signing Josh Davey made the double breakthrough in dismissing openers Azhar Ali – for a pair – and Ed Pollock in his first over.

Gareth Roderick and Jack Haynes managed to survive to the close at 26-2 but the untrustworthiness of the pitch suggests that the Foxes are favourites on Saturday to complete a second win of the season.

Leicestershire had earlier been bowled out for 180 after Joe Leach’s impressive 5-41 and Matthew Waite’s Championship best…