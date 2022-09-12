County Championship: Joe Leach takes four-hundredth wicket as Worcestershire dominate Sussex

Jack Carson top-scored for Sussex with 58 before being run out by Worcestershire’s Jake Libby

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Sussex 220: Carson 58, Coles 54, Hudson-Prentice 51; Leach 4-37 Worcestershire 87-0: Libby 42* Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (1 pt) by 133 runs Scorecard

Joe Leach took his 400th first-class wicket as Worcestershire dominated Sussex on day one at Hove to boost his side’s slim promotion hopes.

The Pears realistically need to win all three remaining Division Two games and put themselves in a strong position after dismissing Sussex for 220, with Leach claiming 4-37.

That modest total represented a recovery by Sussex who had been 23-5 before half-centuries by Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles and Jack Carson revived them.

But the pitch caused few problems for Worcestershire’s openers Ed Pollock and Jake Libby, who posted 87 without loss before bad light ended play six overs early.

After the teams observed a minute’s…