County Championship: Jonny Bairstow again as bowlers on high at Headingley

Yorkshire bowler George Hill celebrates the wicket of Glamorgan’s Kiran Carlson, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) Glamorgan 245 (71.5 overs): Labuschagne 65, Northeast 49; Edwards 354, Hill 3-62, Coad 2-18 Yorkshire 62-5 (22 overs): Neser 3-15, Van der Gugten 2-21 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (1 pts) by 183 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Jonny Bairstow claimed three catches behind the stumps, one a spectacular diving effort, as Yorkshire dismissed Glamorgan for 245.

The England player initially enjoyed his return to action courtesy of the home seamers, with three wickets each for Mickey Edwards and George Hill.

His Ashes rival, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 65 before Glamorgan fell away.

But Yorkshire crashed to 62-5 with Bairstow not out overnight.

Australian international Michael Neser, a stand-by for international duties, and Timm van der Gugten caused chaos in the…