County Championship: Jonny Bairstow out for 27 as Durham struggle again towards Yorkshire

Jonny Bairstow returned for Yorkshire last week after nine months out with a broken leg

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day one) Yorkshire 254: Masood 44; Potts 4-49 Durham 42-2: Borthwick 21*; Hill 1-5 Durham (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 212 runs Match scorecard

Durham’s Matthew Potts continued his impressive campaign by taking four wickets to help bowl out Yorkshire for 254 on day one of their County Championship game at Seat Unique Riverside.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood, making his debut for the county, won the toss and elected to bat. But, Adam Lyth became Potts’ first victim in just the second over. The tone of the dismissal would sum up Yorkshire’s day as batters routinely gave their wickets away as Masood, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow failed to capitalise on starts.

Potts was the main beneficiary with figures of 4-49, while Ben Raine claimed three wickets to put Durham on the board with three bowling bonus points.

Yorkshire struck back late in…