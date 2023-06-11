County Championship: Jordan Cox leads Kent fightback towards Surrey

Jordan Cox’s hundred was his first in the County Championship since 12 June last year

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one) Kent 301: Cox 133, Evison 58, Agar 51; Abbott 4-52 Surrey 18-2: Burns 15, Agar 2-15 Kent 2 pts, Surrey 3 pts Match scorecard

A stellar century by Jordan Cox rescued Kent on day one of their County Championship match with Surrey at Canterbury.

The hosts recovered from 41-5 to 301 all out, after losing five top-order wickets for seven runs in the space of 31 balls.

Cox led the fightback with 133, exactly 100 of which came after he was dropped by Ben Foakes.

He was also part of two crucial partnerships, putting on 121 for the sixth wicket with Joey Evison (58), then exactly 100 for the ninth with Wes Agar (51).

Surrey’s Sean Abbott took 4-52, but the visitors were 18-2 at stumps, trailing by 283 after Agar claimed two late wickets.

The big news before the start of play was Kent’s decision to omit Sam Billings after what was described as…