County Championship: Josh Bohannon century offers Lancashire benefit over Kent

Lancashire’s Josh Bohannon hit his third Championship century of the season – and second in successive matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three): Lancashire 145: Wells 35; Henry 5-45 & 377-5: Bohannon 134, Wells 98, Jones 53, Croft 41 Kent 270: Leaning 90, Stewart 64*; Bailey 6-64 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Kent (5 pts) by 252 runs with five wickets remaining Scorecard

Josh Bohannon’s third century of the season and 98 from Luke Wells helped Lancashire turn the game round against Kent at Old Trafford.

After wickets tumbled on the rain-hit first two days, Lancashire had trailed by 125 on first innings, but they lost just five wickets in the day to close on 377-5, with a lead of 252.

Resuming on 2-0, batting instantly looked easier for Wells and fellow opener Keaton Jennings, with both Matt Henry and Navdeep Saini lacking their first-innings bite and accuracy.

After the opening pair had built a partnership of 54 off 14 overs, it was something of a surprise…