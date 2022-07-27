County Championship: Josh Bohannon century offers Lancashire benefit over Kent

|LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three):
|Lancashire 145: Wells 35; Henry 5-45 & 377-5: Bohannon 134, Wells 98, Jones 53, Croft 41
|Kent 270: Leaning 90, Stewart 64*; Bailey 6-64
|Lancashire (3 pts) lead Kent (5 pts) by 252 runs with five wickets remaining
|Scorecard
Josh Bohannon’s third century of the season and 98 from Luke Wells helped Lancashire turn the game round against Kent at Old Trafford.
After wickets tumbled on the rain-hit first two days, Lancashire had trailed by 125 on first innings, but they lost just five wickets in the day to close on 377-5, with a lead of 252.
Resuming on 2-0, batting instantly looked easier for Wells and fellow opener Keaton Jennings, with both Matt Henry and Navdeep Saini lacking their first-innings bite and accuracy.
After the opening pair had built a partnership of 54 off 14 overs, it was something of a surprise…