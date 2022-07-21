County Championship: Josh Bohannon closes on 92 to maintain Lancs in victory hunt at Northampton

Josh Bohannon, Lancashire’s leading run scorer in 2021, passed 50 for only the third time this season

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three) Northamptonshire 235: McManus 61, Keogh 54; Sundar 5-76, Wood 3-84 & 174: Rickelton 59*, Kerrigan 43; Williams 5-41, Bailey 4-65 Lancashire 132: Bohannon 31, White 5-14 & 192-5: Bohannon 92*, Croft 47 Lancashire (3 pts) need a further 86 runs to beat Northamptonshire (4 pts) Match scorecard

Josh Bohannon’s unbeaten 92 boosted Lancashire’s chances of forcing victory in a see-saw contest against Northamptonshire that looks set for an exciting finale.

After bowling out Northants for 174, helped by New Zealander Will Williams’ first five-wicket return in County Championship cricket and Tom Bailey’s 4-65, Lancs set themselves an awkward target of 278 to win at Wantage Road.

Lancs lost both openers to controversial lbw decisions, as Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells were both given out despite apparent inside edges.

But…