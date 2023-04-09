County Championship: Josh Bohannon makes century as Lancashire draw with Surrey

Josh Bohannon and Steven Croft batted for more than 60 overs together

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day four): Surrey 442 & 292-6 dec: Foakes 103*; Parkinson 5-120 Lancashire 291 & 247-3: Bohannon 108 Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Surrey (12 pts) Scorecard

Josh Bohannon’s battling century ensured Lancashire escaped with a draw against a frustrated Surrey despite the reigning county champions dominating the first three days of this hard-fought season opener.

Surrey had gone into the fourth day hopeful of forcing victory by taking 10 wickets after setting Lancashire a nominal target of 444 to win at Old Trafford.

But after resuming on 37 without loss, the hosts dug in determinedly with the visitors only able to claim three wickets in reply to England hopeful Bohannon’s belligerent knock of 108 off 187 balls, which came on his 26th birthday.

That hundred, combined with an unbeaten 56 from Steven Croft, helped Lancashire bat out the day with something…