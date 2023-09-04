County Championship: Josh De Caires takes seven wickets for Middlesex towards Essex

Josh De Caires successfully appeals for the wicket of Alastair Cook on the way to career-best figures on day one in Chelmsford

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 260-8: Browne 59, Cook 58; De Caires 7-105 Middlesex: Yet to bat Essex 2 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Match scorecard

Josh de Caires’ career-best 7-105 for Middlesex cast a dark cloud over Essex’s hopes of chasing down Surrey’s lead at the top of the County Championship.

While Essex struggled to collect an underwhelming two batting points at Chelmsford, defending champions Surrey piled up six bonus points at the Oval in making Warwickshire follow-on to extend their advantage at present to 21 points.

De Caires, the 21-year-old son of Michael Atherton, might have returned even more spectacular figures, following on closely from his 7-144 against Hampshire in June, but Ryan Higgins spilled Dan Lawrence at slip and Mark Stoneman floored a chance at short mid-wicket that reprieved Adam…