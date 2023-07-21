County Championship: Josh Tongue bowls Worcestershire to win over Leicestershire

Josh Tongue’s five-for was his ninth in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division Two, Oakham School (day three) Worcestershire 178& 169: Libby 67; Wright 4-44 Leicestershire 110 &137: Hill 35, Ahmed 33; Tongue 5-29, Pennington 3-25 Worcestershire (19 pts) beat Leicestershire (3 pts) by 100 runs Match scorecard

Worcestershire needed just five overs of the third morning to complete a 100-run victory over Leicestershire at Oakham School and move level on points in Division Two as both chase promotion in the County Championship.

All three of the wickets Worcestershire required to wrap up the job came from pace bowler Josh Tongue, who was released from the England squad at Old Trafford to rejoin his county team-mates and obliged by taking 5-29, his best return of the season, as Leicestershire were dismissed for 137, chasing 238 to win.

Dillon Pennington, who was not required to bowl a new spell, finished with 3-25 to go with his four wickets from the first innings as Worcestershire took…