County Championship: Kasey Aldridge helps Somerset maintain out for draw with Lancashire

Somerset’s Kasey Aldridge, playing in his 10th first-class match, had a previous best top score of 41

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Somerset 441 & 256-6: Aldridge 58*, Rew 47, Abell 40; Bailey 3-49 Lancashire 554: Jennings 189 retired hurt, Bohannon 85, Wells 82; Gregory 3-81, Siddle 3-97 Somerset (10 pts) drew with Lancashire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Somerset all-rounder Kasey Aldridge hit his maiden first class half-century to help bat his side out of trouble to earn a County Championship Division One draw with Lancashire at Taunton.

The home side looked in danger of defeat when Lancashire paceman Tom Bailey took three of the wickets as they slumped from 41-0 overnight to 169-6, a lead of only 56.

But 22-year-old Aldridge, making his first appearance of the season, displayed a calm temperament to score 58 not out in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 87 with Lewis Gregory (34).

Lancashire were left to count the cost of too many…