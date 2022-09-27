County Championship: Keaton Jennings makes 199 for Lancashire towards Surrey

Keaton Jennings has a top score of 318 this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 123-5: Steel 29*; Bailey 2-30 Surrey (2 pts) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 389 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire ripped through the Surrey top order to leave the county champions facing an uphill battle to avoid a first defeat of the season.

In reply to the home team’s 512 in which Keaton Jennings was out for 199 and George Balderson fell three short of a maiden first-class hundred, Surrey lost three wickets for one run to slip to 38-3.

The weather had the players on and off during the afternoon and evening sessions, but Lancashire chipped away with a couple more to leave the visitors in trouble at 123-5.

Only number five Cameron Steel showed any real resistance as he ended on 29 not out from 106 balls on a tough batting day.

It is a very unfamiliar position for Surrey to find themselves in from a campaign…