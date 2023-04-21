County Championship: Keaton Jennings’ ton for Lancashire makes Somerset undergo once more

Keaton Jennings has now made 26 first-class centuries – five of them against Somerset, including last summer’s career-best 318

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 441: Abell 151, Rew 117, Leach 40*; Anderson 5-76 Lancashire 302-1 (59 overs): Jennings 124*, Wells 82, Bohannon 73* Lancashire (4 pts) trail Somerset (3 pts) by 139 runs with 9 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Keaton Jennings piled more agony on Somerset’s bowlers with a flawless century as Lancashire hit back strongly day two at Taunton.

Having notched a career-best 318 against Somerset at Southport last season, the Lancashire captain cruised to 124 not out at the close, out of a total of 302-1, well supported by Luke Wells (82) and Josh Bohannon, who is on 73.

That was in reply to Somerset, who started the day on 311-4, being bowled out for 441 all out.

Overnight centurions Tom Abell (151) and James Rew (117) both went on to make career-best scores, while England’s…