County Championship: Kemar Roach units up Surrey victory over Warwickshire

Kemar Roach’s 4-20 on the final morning was crucial to Surrey claiming victory at the Oval

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Warwickshire 253 & 310: Hain 96, Rhodes 74; Roach 5-72, Clark 3-61 Surrey 316 & 252-4: Amla 80, Burns 61; Briggs 2-65 Surrey (22 pts) beat Warwickshire (5 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Kemar Roach produced a stunning spell of pacy swing bowling to set up a remarkable Surrey victory by six wickets against Warwickshire in the County Championship at the Kia Oval.

Roach’s final morning six-over burst of 4-20 earned him second-innings figures of 5-72 as Warwickshire slid from an overnight 270-4 to 310 all out in just under an hour.

And Surrey raced to 252-4, past their target of 248 from a minimum of 82 overs, with Hashim Amla cruising to 80 not out and Ollie Pope hitting a quickfire 52 in a 101-run stand that followed Rory Burns’ 61 and his own second-wicket partnership of 71 with Amla.

But the match was won and lost before lunch as instead of being…