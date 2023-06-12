County Championship: Kent construct huge lead in opposition to Division One leaders Surrey

Wes Agar has taken 15 wickets in the County Championship for Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Kent 301 & 197-6: Muyeye 79, Bell-Drummond 59; Worrall 3-53 Surrey 145: Abbott 34; Quinn 3-22, Agar 3-32 Kent (5 pts) lead Surrey (3 pts) by 353 runs with four wickets standing Match scorecard

Division One leaders Surrey were battling hard to avoid their first defeat of the season in the County Championship, taking six wickets in the final session after Kent had built a significant lead on day two at Canterbury.

The champions were all out for 145 in their first innings with Matt Quinn taking 3-22 and Wes Agar 3-32, while India’s Arshdeep Singh took his first championship wickets – Sean Abbott was their top scorer with 34.

Tawanda Muyeye then hit a gleeful 79 and Daniel Bell-Drummond made 59 as Kent moved on to 197-6 in their second innings, a lead of 353, but a productive evening session gave the visitors hope going into day three, Dan Worrall claiming…