County Championship: Kent construct massive lead in opposition to Somerset and are secure from relegation

Zak Crawley has scored 467 Championship runs for Kent this summer, without hitting a century

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Somerset 202: Goldsworthy 94; Gilchrist 6-61, Quinn 3-33 Kent 405-7: Muyeye 85, Crawley 79, Robinson 52; Aldridge 4-83 Kent 8 pts, Somerset 2 pts Match scorecard

Kent secured Division One survival with a classy batting display against Somerset at Canterbury.

After resuming on 195-9, the visitors lost their final wicket for the addition of just seven runs on the second morning.

Kent then turned the screw as Zak Crawley and Tawanda Muyeye produced a glorious opening partnership of 176 – the home side’s best of the season.

The runs continued to flow down the order and Kent collected maximum bonus points, putting them mathematically beyond the reach of Warwickshire following their early declaration against Hampshire.

Day two of this match was billed as Stevo Day in honour to Kent stalwart Darren Stevens, who leaves the club this…