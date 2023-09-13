County Championship: Kent dangle on for draw after Joe Clarke’s century for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke (right) has scored 961 runs in the County Championship this season

LV=County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three): Kent 446 & 86-6: Muyeye 28; Fernando 3-40 Nottinghamshire 265 & 348 (f/o): Clarke 141*, Hutton 84; Hogan 5-63 Kent (12pts) drew with Nottinghamshire (8pts) Scorecard

Kent escaped with a draw in their County Championship Division One game with Nottinghamshire after nearly imploding in pursuit of a target of 168.

The hosts were grateful for former Notts players Joey Evison and Ben Compton, who blocked for nearly 20 overs after Asitha Fernando took three quick wickets to help reduce them to 59-5.

Kent had recovered to 86-6 when the captains shook hands.

On a final day at Canterbury that veered between tedium and extreme tension, Notts were bowled out for 348 in their second innings, after being forced to follow on.

When Joe Clarke and Brett Hutton came together in the day’s seventh over, Notts were still trailing Kent’s first innings…