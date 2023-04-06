County Championship: Kent dominate rain-affected first day in opposition to Northants

Grant Stewart (second left) took 11 Championship wickets for Kent in 2022 but picked up three on the opening day of the 2023 campaign

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day one): Northamptonshire 89-7: Vasconcelos 39; Stewart 3-6 Kent: Yet to bat Kent 3pts, Northants 0pts Scorecard

Kent reduced Northamptonshire to 89-7 on a rain-affected first day of their County Championship Division One opener at Canterbury.

Grant Stewart took 3-6 and Michael Hogan 2-36 as the Spitfires exploited damp and dark conditions to leave the visitors deep in the mire at the end of a truncated evening session.

Ricardo Vasconcelos was Northamptonshire’s top scorer with 39, but he fell in the only over bowled after tea before play was abandoned because of bad light.

Heavy overnight rain at the St Lawrence Ground wiped out the morning session, but the home side were clearly the happier after winning the toss and rattling through Northamptonshire’s top order during the 26…