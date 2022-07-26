County Championship: Kent earn sizeable first-innings lead at Lancashire

Jack Leaning hit eight fours in his 90

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Lancashire 145: Wells 35; Henry 5-45 & 2-0 Kent 270: Leaning 90, Stewart 64*; Bailey 6-64 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Kent (5 pts) by 123 runs Scorecard

Lancashire’s County Championship title hopes took a dent after a frenetic day at Old Trafford in which 16 wickets fell.

New Zealand’s Matt Henry took five wickets in an inspired morning spell as Lancashire went from 112-4 to 145 all out.

Kent soon fell to 12-3 in reply, but valuable half centuries from Joe Denly (59) and Jack Leaning (90) took them into the lead.

Grant Stewart then hit 64 not out as they were all out for 270, despite Tom Bailey’s 6-64 for the Red Rose, who closed on 2-0 in their second innings.

Kent had lost captain and wicketkeeper Sam Billings to Covid before play with replacement Ollie Robinson travelling up on a train to take his place, but under muggy grey skies, Henry ripped through the Lancashire middle and…