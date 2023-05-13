County Championship: Kent face uphill battle to keep away from defeat by Hampshire

Liam Dawson has mixed two half-centuries with four ducks this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day three) Kent 95: Muyeye 28; Fuller 5-21 & 66-0: Crawley 35, Compton 30 Hampshire 373: Dawson 84, Weatherley 58, Fuller 51; Evison 3-86, Agar 3-114 Kent (3 pts) trail Hampshire (6 pts) by 212 runs Match scorecard

Kent were left battling for a draw after three days of their County Championship match with Hampshire at Canterbury.

The hosts closed on 66-0 in their second innings, trailing by 212, with Zak Crawley unbeaten on 35 and Ben Compton 30 not out.

Earlier Liam Dawson hit 84, Joe Weatherly 58 and James Fuller 51 as the visitors posted 373 in their first innings.

Kent had started well, with Wes Agar taking three early wickets to help reduce Hampshire to 159-5, but after riding out a torrid opening session the visitors kicked on after lunch and took a 278-run lead.

After day two had been reduced to just 6.1 overs, the weather finally improved on Saturday…