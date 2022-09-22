County Championship: Kent finish Hampshire’s title hopes with win inside three days

The departure of James Vince for 73 meant the game was up for Hampshire’s title hopes

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Kent 165 & 269: Leaning 112; Abbas 4-68, Fuller 3-44 Hampshire 57 & 300: Fuller 78*, Vince 73; Gilchrist 4-60 Kent (16 pts) beat Hampshire (3 pts) by 77 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire’s County Championship title hopes were ended as Kent ran-out winners by 77 runs inside three days at the Ageas Bowl.

Their defeat meant Surrey were crowned champions with their 10-wicket victory over Yorkshire.

Victory also boosted Kent’s Division One survival hopes and condemned Gloucestershire to relegation.

James Fuller hit 78 not out and James Vince 73 for Hampshire but they were bowled out for 300.

Hampshire had won five of their previous six home matches, the other a rain-hit draw against Lancashire in April.

By contrast it took Kent six games to register their first win in the Championship, though they have lost three of the five since then.

Kent began the day…