County Championship: Kent made to follow-on at Edgbaston after Bears pacemen take management

Hasan Ali took three Kent wickets on his Bears home debut

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 453-4 dec: Hain 165*, Yates 128, Mousley 94 Kent 158: Bell-Drummond 40; Hasan Ali 3-36, Woakes 2-28 & 27-1 Kent (1 pt) trail Warwickshire (8 pts) by 298 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire are scenting County Championship victory over Kent after an excellent show of seam bowling from their five-man pace attack at Edgbaston.

After declaring on 453-4, thanks to Sam Hain’s 165 not out and 94 from Dan Mousley, the Bears then skittled Kent for 158.

Chris Rushworth then took the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley for the second time in the day as Kent closing on 27-1 in their second innings.

Despite the loss of four sessions to the weather, the Bears bowlers made up for lost time as they cut down Kent with a superb collective effort.

All five seamers took wickets. Hasan Ali led the way with 3-36, Rushworth took three in the day too, while England all-rounder Chris Woakes…