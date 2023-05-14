County Championship: Kent maintain on for battling draw with Hampshire

England Test opener Zak Crawley has passed 50 three times in nine Championship innings this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day four) Kent 95: Muyeye 28; Fuller 5-21 & 259-4: Leaning 68*, Crawley 56, Compton 54; Dawson 2-31 Hampshire 373: Dawson 84, Weatherley 58, Fuller 51; Evison 3-86, Agar 3-114 Kent (8 pts) drew with Hampshire (11 pts) Match scorecard

A brilliant defensive display earned Kent a draw with Hampshire after an engrossing final day at Canterbury.

It was a textbook rearguard action by the hosts, who closed on 259-4, having batted out 113 overs before the captains shook hands, even though Kent were still 19 runs behind.

Ben Compton and Zak Crawley put down an opening stand of 122 and although Hampshire’s hopes were ignited by a spell of three wickets for four runs, they were frustrated by Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox, whose unbeaten stand of 77 took out 43.2 overs.

Keith Barker and Liam Dawson took two wickets apiece, but it was an…