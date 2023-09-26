County Championship: Kent pissed off by Josh Bohannon’s ton for Lancashire

Josh Bohannon hit two sixes in his score of 113

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day one) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*, Balderson 54; Nijjar 3-70, Quinn 3-73 Kent: Yet to bat Lancashire (2pts) lead Kent (3 pts) by 327 runs Match scorecard

Relegation-threatened Kent endured a frustrating opening day as Lancashire recovered from 18-3 and 240-8 to reach 327 all out at stumps.

Josh Bohannon scored 113 and put on a crucial 121 for the fifth wicket with George Balderson, who made 54.

Matthew Hurst also cashed-in after being dropped on seven to finish unbeaten on 76.

Kent at least took the full complement of bowling bonus points, with Matt Quinn and Aron Nijjar both claiming three wickets, and Yuzvendra Chahal taking the final Lancashire wicket of Jack Morley with the last ball of the day.

The spectre of relegation has loomed over Kent for most of the season and the equation going into the final game was simple.

A single point ahead of Middlesex at the…