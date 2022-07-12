County Championship: Kent set for first-innings lead over Northants

Jack Leaning shared a century partnership with Jordan Cox for the fifth wicket

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two) Northamptonshire 303: Gay 112; Milnes 3-47 Kent 287-5: Cox 63*, Denly 63, Leaning 63; White 2-40 Kent (5 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 16 runs Match scorecard

Kent were 287-5 after day two of their County Championship game with Northamptonshire at Canterbury, trailing by 16 with five first-innings wickets remaining.

Hefty partnerships of 91 between Joe Denly and Ben Compton and then exactly 100 between Jack Leaning and Jordan Cox helped Kent close in on Northamptonshire’s first innings score of 303.

Cox was unbeaten on 63 at stumps, while Denly and Leaning also both made 63.

Jack White had the visitors’ best bowling figures with two for 40.

Having dismissed Northamptonshire with the final delivery on day one, for a total they felt was around 150 to 200 below par, Kent were confident going into the second day, but any hopes that Zak Crawley…