County Championship: Kent set Hampshire huge goal after Jack Leaning century

|LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two)
|Kent 165 & 269: Leaning 112; Abbas 4-68, Fuller 3-44
|Hampshire 57 & 105-4: Weatherley54*; Quinn 2-26
|Hampshire (3 pts) need 273 runs to beat Kent (3 pts)
|Match scorecard
Jack Leaning celebrated his second century of the season to boost Kent’s hopes of avoiding relegation from County Championship Division One as they set title-chasing Hampshire 378 runs to win.
Stand-in captain Leaning struck 112 as the pitch became more conducive to batting, following 23 wickets falling on a fast-forward opening day, as Kent totted up 269 runs.
It meant Hampshire, who had seen Mohammad Abbas claim 4-68, required the fifth-highest chase in their history to keep themselves in the title race, with Surrey highly likely to pick up a win and six bonus points.
Joe Weatherley was exceptional for his unbeaten 54 but Hampshire lost openers Felix Organ and Ian Holland, plus…