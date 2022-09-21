County Championship: Kent set Hampshire huge goal after Jack Leaning century

Kent’s Jack Leaning is now just 31 runs from equalling his total from last year

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Kent 165 & 269: Leaning 112; Abbas 4-68, Fuller 3-44 Hampshire 57 & 105-4: Weatherley 54*; Quinn 2-26 Hampshire (3 pts) need 273 runs to beat Kent (3 pts) Match scorecard

Jack Leaning celebrated his second century of the season to boost Kent’s hopes of avoiding relegation from County Championship Division One as they set title-chasing Hampshire 378 runs to win.

Stand-in captain Leaning struck 112 as the pitch became more conducive to batting, following 23 wickets falling on a fast-forward opening day, as Kent totted up 269 runs.

It meant Hampshire, who had seen Mohammad Abbas claim 4-68, required the fifth-highest chase in their history to keep themselves in the title race, with Surrey highly likely to pick up a win and six bonus points.

Joe Weatherley was exceptional for his unbeaten 54 but Hampshire lost openers Felix Organ and Ian Holland, plus…