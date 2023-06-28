County Championship: Kent spinners seal innings win over Northants

Hamidullah Qadri joined Kent from Derbyshire ahead of the 2020 county season

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four) Northamptonshire 237 & 369: White 59, Keogh 57, Procter 52; Denly 4-164, Qadri 3-51 Kent 621: Bell-Drummond 300*, Muyeye 179; Russell 6-175 Kent (24 pts) beat Northamptonshire (1 pt) by an innings and 15 runs Match scorecard

Kent’s spinners finally overcame a late flourish from the Northamptonshire tail to wrap up an innings victory at Wantage Road and climb to seventh place in the County Championship Division One table.

Joe Denly claimed four wickets and Hamid Qadri three as the home side were bowled out for 369 despite an entertaining ninth-wicket stand of 70 between Ben Sanderson and Jack White.

The Northamptonshire pair both registered career-best scores in first-class cricket, with Sanderson hitting 46 before White, batting at number 10, hammered a maiden half-century from 68 balls.

He was last man out for 59 to seal Kent’s first…