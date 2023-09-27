County Championship: Kent stay in pole place to keep away from drop

Kent batter Joe Denly scored his 31st first-class century

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 Kent 345-4: Denly 105*, Compton 95; Morley 2-94 Kent (5 pts) lead Lancashire (3 pts) by 18 runs Match scorecard

Joe Denly’s unbeaten century helped relegation-threatened Kent to 345-4 on day two of their County Championship match with Lancashire at Canterbury.

Replying to the visitors’ 327, Ben Compton, who was nominated to drop out had Zak Crawley been fit after England duty, anchored Kent’s innings with a typically obdurate 95.

Denly then played a more flamboyant 105 not out, from 149 balls with 11 fours and a six, to record his first red-ball century of the season as Kent closed with two potentially crucial batting points and a lead of 18.

The hosts began the match a single point ahead of Middlesex in the Division One table and will be relegated if the sides finish level on points, due to having fewer…