County Championship: Kent survival hopes boosted with draw at Somerset

Joe Denly shared crucial partnerships with the middle order after Kent were 31-4

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Somerset 404-4 dec: Goldsworthy 122, Lammonby 109 Kent 235: Denly 73, Abell 4-54 & 44-2 (f/o): Muyeye 24 Somerset (12 pts) drew with Kent (6 pts) Match scorecard

Relegation-threatened Kent had to endure the ordeal of a final day follow-on before emerging from the rain-ruined County Championship match against Somerset at Taunton with a potentially valuable draw.

The visitors were bowled out for 235 after Somerset had declared their first innings total on an overnight 404-4, Joe Denly making a priceless 73 to guide his side from a perilous 31-4.

Skipper Tom Abell was the pick of the home bowling attack with 4-52, while Lewis Gregory claimed 3-49.

Trailing by 169 and faced with a possible 41 overs in their second innings, Kent made a better fist of things and were 44-2 when the players shook hands at 16:30 BST. They took six…