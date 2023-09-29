County Championship: Kent survive consequence after draw with Lancashire

Tom Bailey hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four) Lancashire 327: Bohannon 113, Hurst 76*; Nijjar 3-70 & 390-8 dec: Wells 117, Bailey 78, Jennings 74, Bohannon 68*; Leaning 3-67, Nijjar 3-97 Kent 494: Denly 136, Compton 95; Balderson 4-69 Kent (12 pts) draw with Lancashire (9 pts) Match scorecard

Kent secured their Division One safety despite managing only a final day draw against Lancashire at Canterbury.

While Luke Wells led the way for Lancashire by completing the 24th first-class century of his career, the Red Rose also had three half-centurions in their 390-8 declared.

In Glen Chapple’s final game as head coach, skipper Keaton Jennings finished on 74 and Josh Bohannon made an unbeaten 68, but fast bowler Tom Bailey again stole the show.

The Lancashire tail-ender hit 78 to raise his career-best score for the third time this season.

He began the season with a best of 68 – against…