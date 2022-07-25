County Championship: Kent take late wickets on rain-hit day at Lancashire

Navdeep Saini removed Luke Wells and Rob Jones in consecutive deliveries

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Lancashire 112-4: Wells 35; Saini 3-45 Kent: Yet to bat Lancashire 0 pts, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Lancashire endured a difficult start to their innings on a rain-affected day at Old Trafford with Kent taking two wickets in each session played during day one of the County Championship Division One match.

After last week’s heatwave, Manchester reclaimed its reputation for inclement weather with rain and a strong wind battering the ground for most of the morning ensuring no play was possible until 15:00 BST before which the visitors had won the toss and elected to bowl.

It seemed an obvious decision in the conditions and Lancashire’s in-form openers Keaton Jennings and Luke Wells faced a tough examination early on from Matt Henry and Navdeep Saini who repeatedly passed the outside edge of both batters.

Just as the first wicket pair looked to have weathered…