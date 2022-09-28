County Championship: Kent thrash Somerset to finish marketing campaign in model

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Somerset 202 & 139: Sajid 40; Quinn 3-14 Kent 492: Qadri, 87, Muyeye 85, Crawley 79; Aldridge 6-110 Kent (24 pts) beat Somerset (4 pts) by an innings and 151 runs Match scorecard

Kent thrashed Somerset by an innings and 151 runs to end their County Championship Division One campaign in style at Canterbury.

Hamid Qadri hit a career-high 87 as Kent, having secured their top-flight status, made 492 in their first innings, a lead of 290.

Although Kasey Aldridge recorded his best first-class figures of 6-110, it was a day of pain for Somerset.

Runs flew off the bat during the first hour, but when it was the visitors’ turn they collapsed to 139 all out.

Matt Quinn took 3-14 and Nathan Gilchrist, Daniel Bell-Drummond and Qadri all claimed two wickets apiece.

The result meant Kent leapfrogged Somerset in the final standings and finished the campaign well after the threat of relegation.

The atmosphere at the Spitfire Ground was…