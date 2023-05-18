County Championship: Kent’s lower-order resistance frustrates Surrey

Joey Evison top-scored with 77 not out for Kent, who claimed only their third batting bonus point of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one) Kent 278: Evison 77*; Lawes 3-41 Surrey 88-1: Sibley 35* Surrey (3 pts) trail Kent (1 pt) by 190 runs Match scorecard

Joey Evison and Michael Hogan put on a spirited last-wicket stand of 82 in 14 overs to help Kent recover to 278 all out after they had looked in danger of being swept aside by champions Surrey.

Hogan then had Rory Burns lbw for 14 as Surrey replied positively with 88-1 off 21 overs before stumps, with Dom Sibley and Ollie Pope unbeaten on 35 and 20 respectively.

Evison, the 21-year-old all-rounder signed from Nottinghamshire last summer with the unenviable task of replacing Kent great Darren Stevens, hit two sixes and nine fours in an eye-catching 77 not out from 106 balls.

But perhaps it was veteran Australian seamer Hogan, who turns 42 at the end of May, that most shocked Surrey’s five-pronged pace attack…