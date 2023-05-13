County Championship: Kiwi Daryl Mitchell hits first Lancashire ton as hosts rally in opposition to Somerset

Daryl Mitchell hit his first century for Lancashire – but it was his fourth in England following last summer’s three in successive Tests at Lord’s, Trent Bridge and Headingley

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Somerset 361: Rew 105, Henry 50*, Aldridge 46; Mitchell 3-32, Williams 3-71 Lancashire: 326: Mitchell 105, Balderson 71; Overton 4-52, Henry 4-73 Somerset (5 pts) lead Lancashire (4 pts) by 149 runs with seven wickets remaining Match scorecard

Daryl Mitchell hit a century on his debut to drag Lancashire back into contention on day three against Somerset in Manchester.

Mitchell’s brilliant knock helped a Lancashire side still missing the injured James Anderson close their first innings on 326.

That was just 35 behind the visitors, who had extended that lead to 149 runs for the loss of three wickets by the close.

Although Mitchell’s effort was the undoubted highlight, Craig Overton also produced a timely reminder to the England selectors with 4-52,…