County Championship: Kyle Abbott provides Hampshire management towards Nottinghamshire

Kyle Abbott (right) had only taken one wicket in Nottinghamshire’s first innings

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Nottinghamshire 185 & 146-6: Duckett 51, Slater 43; Abbott 4-30 Hampshire 231: Middleton 59; Paterson 3-39, Fletcher 3-44 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 100 runs Scorecard

Ben Duckett taught his Nottinghamshire team-mates some of his learnings from his winter with England before Hampshire’s Kyle Abbott pegged back the visitors on day two at the Ageas Bowl.

Opening batter Duckett grabbed a quickfire 51 which brought a whiff of the panache he showed during his hectic winter with England to County Championship Division One.

But Hampshire, who had quickly seen their first-innings lead of 46 wiped out, reaffirmed their position on the front foot through Abbott’s 4-30 – which included three wickets in eight balls.

Newly-promoted Nottinghamshire ended the day on 146-6 – with a lead of 100 on a pitch that is not getting harder…