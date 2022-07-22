County Championship: Kyle Abbott takes hat-trick as Hampshire beat Gloucestershire

Kyle Abbott has now taken 42 Championship wickets this season at an average of 20

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day four) Hampshire 457: Organ 118, Vince 95; Higgins 2-72 & 82-4: Higgins 3-41 Gloucestershire 201 & 191-4: Hammond 169, Higgins 63; Abbott 6-76, Barker 4-65 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Gloucestershire (2 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Kyle Abbott took a hat-trick to propel title-chasing Hampshire to a six-wicket win over Gloucestershire in their County Championship match at the Cheltenham Festival.

Bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire were 216-5 in their second innings and making a decent fist of frustrating Hampshire’s ambition when the veteran South African paceman made his decisive intervention either side of the lunch interval.

Rewarded for bowling straight, he ended Miles Hammond’s marathon stint, dismissing the left-hander for a career-best 169, and then returned after the break to account for Zafar Gohar and Tom Price with consecutive…