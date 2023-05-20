County Championship: Labuschagne and Carlson tons lead Glamorgan fightback

Kiran Carlson is Glamorgan captain in the One-Day Cup and vice-captain for the Champoionship side

County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three) Glamorgan 123: Robinson 4-29 & 499-5: Carlson 187*, Labuschagne 138, Byrom 57 Sussex 481: Coles 138, Smith 89, Hudson-Prentice 73, Haines 58; Neser 3-81 Glamorgan (2 pts) lead Sussex (7 pts) by 141 runs with five second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne and Kiran Carlson hit centuries as Glamorgan fought hard to take the match against Sussex into a fourth day.

The visitors resume on 499-5, not out of danger with a lead of 141 runs.

Labuschagne made 138 in his final county innings before Australia duties, and acting captain Carlson is on 187.

Sussex were hindered by the absence of England paceman Ollie Robinson, who did not re-appear after lunch because of an ankle problem.

Sussex coach Paul Farbrace revealed that Robinson, who bowled a wicket-less eight over spell, will undergo a scan to…