County Championship: Lancashire beat champions Surrey inside three days

Surrey were presented with the County Championship trophy after their defeat

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day three) Lancashire 512: Jennings 199, Balderson 97; Moriarty 5-163 Surrey 209 & 173: Burns 61; Hartley 5-52, Parkinson 3-57 Lancashire (24 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by an innings and 130 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire wrapped up an impressive victory over county champions Surrey inside three days as they signed off the season with a win by an innings and 130 runs.

Left arm slow bowler Tom Hartley did the damage with the ball, with the 23-year-old claiming 5-52 and match figures of 8-80 after nine sessions of cricket which were utterly dominated by the hosts, who dismissed the visitors for 173 in their second innings.

Resuming the first innings under bright autumnal sunshine, Will Williams and Tom Bailey began with the ball against Cameron Steel and Jordan Clark and it was Williams who made the breakthrough early when Clark played on to his stumps…